Grateful Jordan is advocating for patients

To the editor:

For the last few months, I have heard a lot about Suprise Medical Billing and the practice of insurance companies picking and choosing which services they deem “in-network” or “out-of-network.” These decisions seem completely arbitrary and hinged on one main theme: money. Sticking unknowing patients with bills for doctors, specialists, or services that they believed to be included in their network is simply not fair or ethical.

I am so glad to see that Congressman Jim Jordan is also advocating for patients. In a letter he and other conservatives wrote to Speaker Pelosi they wrote last week, they warned of the great danger of giving the federal government even MORE power in arbitrating the costs that insurers would have to pay for out-of-network balances. Finding a third-party to settle these disputes is the only fair way to protect patients, medical providers, and insurance companies.

Thank you to Congressman Jordan for again seeing thru the fluff and doing what is right for the average American.

Sincerely,

Tricia Zimmerman

Sidney