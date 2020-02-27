Elect Jim Frye for sheriff

To the editor:

I have had the good fortune of knowing and working with Chief Deputy Jim Frye for nearly a decade. Jim is a dedicated and stellar public servant. His knowledge and skill set in relation to the Office of Sheriff is second to none. Chief Deputy Frye has served under the leadership of Sheriff John Lenhart and due to that opportunity is more than qualified and ready to assume the mantel of leadership at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Jim has overseen and directly supervised almost every facet of the office and therefore possesses the needed experience to continue the excellent level of service and programs the citizens deserve and expect. I have had many personal experiences with Chief Deputy Frye throughout my career and can unequivocally state that he is the consummate professional whom is always willing and able to address any challenge that presents itself.

I strongly encourage the citizens of Shelby County to elect Jim Frye as your next Sheriff.

Respectfully,

Keith A. Everhart, Sheriff

Hardin County