Vote for Frye for sheriff

To the editor:

I believe that Jim Frye is best suited for sheriff of Shelby County. Having served for 32 years with the Piqua Police Department, retiring with the rank of lieutenant. I then had the privilege to serve for over 5 years with the Shelby County Sheriff Office as a resource officer at Sidney Middle School. During my career in law enforcement I have had the privilege to work and serve with Jim Frye.

Jim Frye is a very professional and caring individual who has always been at the forefront of law enforcement innovation. From serving in the United States Marine Corps, serving in both large (Atlanta) and small law enforcement agencies (Jackson Center), Jim has a wealth of experience to offer Shelby County citizens. During the implementation of the school security program, Jim was always available to assist in making the school deputy (resource officer) program run smoothly and efficiently. He was always available to lend assistance with any needs and investigations in the schools.

Professional and compassionate service is synonymous with Jim Frye in his conduct with citizens and employees.

I urge the citizens of Shelby County to vote for Jim Frye on March 17, 2020, to continue the excellent service from the Shelby County Sheriff Office.

Sincerely,

Rick Cron

Piqua