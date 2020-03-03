Vote for Jim Frye for sheriff

To the editor:

Jim Frye has exactly what it takes to serve as your Shelby County Sheriff. I am joining Prosecutor Tim Sell, County Commissioners Julie Ehemann, Bob Guillozet and Tony Bornhorst, Mayor Mark Pulfer of Anna, Mayor Randy Ahlers of Fort Loramie, Mayor Scott Klopfenstein of Jackson Center, and Mayor Terry Daugherty of Russia, as well as the Sidney-Shelby County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 41 in endorsing Chief Deputy Jim Frye as your next sheriff.

Chief Deputy Jim Frye is all about proven leadership. He leads front the front and stands with the employees whenever they need him. His support and respect for the employees under his supervision is remarkable. Employees of the Office of Sheriff trust him and his advice. Jim Frye knows law enforcement.

As you Shelby County Sheriff for seven terms and with over 50 years of experience at the local, state and federal levels, I’ve seen all types of leadership styles and approaches to community policing. Jim is one of the best. One of Jim’s many attributes that makes him stand out is that he is one of the best and smartest detectives I have ever known. Jim has investigated everything from homicides to petty theft, and he does it with the ability to remain compassionate even when most could not. He knows what it takes to be both a good deputy and a good detective.

Jim Frye is an eight-year veteran of the Marine Corps, giving him an unwavering respect for veterans. He goes out of his way to assist veterans and their families. I remember when a veteran was threatening to harm himself and Jim was able to talk himself into the veteran’s residence and counsel the veteran into getting help. Jim entered this house worrying more about the man’s safety than his own.

Jim Frye oversees the day-to-day operations of the Office of Sheriff and helps me manage a $5 million budget. He has my respect, confidence and endorsement. Those who know me know those qualities are not easily earned.

Jim Frye is the right man at the right time and is right for Shelby County. Vote for Jim Frye for sheriff!

Sheriff John Lenhart

Sidney