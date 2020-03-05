Mark Jordan is not right for Shelby County

To the editor:

I was alarmed by the political add from Mark Jordan in my mail today. It appears he has been paid off by the National Rifle Association as he states that he wants NO restrictions on firearms. I would like to bring it to his attention that my right not to be killed by a mentally ill person with a gun supersedes the right of that person to unlimited access to firearms. Do we really need Oregon district like mass shootings in Shelby County? Lest we forget the original intent of our founding fathers with the second amendment was not to allow 60 cartridge virtual machine guns to be owned by individuals. It was meant to allow state militias to be armed. Mark Jordan, not right for Ohio, not right for Shelby County.

Joe Hunter

Fort Loramie