To the editor:

I am writing this as a personal testament to the character of Chief Deputy Jim Frye. I have known Jim for 30 years. Jim was a Police Officer in the town I grew up in, he was instrumental in many of our young lives. Jim personally mentored me and was a big influence in my decision to become a law enforcement officer.

I have never met a man with as big a heart as Jim. After high school I entered the police academy, during my time in the academy, Jim was always there for me and help me with whatever I needed. He always made sure I was doing what I needed to do in school. I graduated the police academy and became a Jackson Center Police Officer.

Again, Jim was there for me and mentored me throughout my time with the Jackson Center PD, making sure I was learning, performing and always teaching. I went to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and became a Deputy Sheriff. The training and teaching that Jim gave me, made me who I am today and enabled me to excel at my job.

When Jim came to the Sheriff’s Office, I was ecstatic and knew that we were in good hands. Jim is the type of person who is always teaching and continues to every day. When he became Chief Deputy, he was always there when you needed something, and he always leads by example.

Please join me in voting Frye for Sheriff.

Jeffrey S. Morris

Botkins, Ohio