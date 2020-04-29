Thanks to all helping facilitate distance learning

To the editor:

In the past several weeks, we have all searched for ways to find balance and a new “normal.” The path forward has a been different for all of us, but everyone has felt the impact.

As a teacher, I have watched my colleagues quickly rework lesson plans and education plans in a very condensed time frame. It’s been about six weeks since our school building have been closed, and they will continue to be for the remainder of the school year. However, our learning and teaching continues through great apps and programs like Google Classroom and Zoom. This is as much of a credit to our dedicated IT staff and administrators as it is to the parents and guardians who are helping on the other end. All of you deserve a great big thank you for helping facilitate this new (to some) world of distance learning.

We all want the best for our students and their futures. As we continue forward this spring, please take a moment to thank those around you that are helping to do just this.

Sincerely,

Tabitha Schmiesing

Sidney