Tele-health is a valuable service

To the editor:

We have all had to adapt to many new realities with the COVID-19 crisis. Health care is no different and it has been refreshing to see how quickly we were able to pivot to tele-health to serve our patients’ medical needs. This is largely in part due to investments made in our state by technology companies who recognize the vital role that they can play in so many cross-industries.

Looking ahead, I believe many will continue to use these applications and platforms that were once unfamiliar. This mode of service delivery ensures safe access to many in our population that need continued protections. Our elected officials must also realize this value and work to make our state even more tech-friendly going forward.

Sincerely,

Abigail Fischer, CNP Wilson Health

Troy