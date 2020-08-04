Hats off to the Jr. Fair Board

To the editor:

“Congratulations” to the Shelby County Junior Fair for a job well done.

The Shelby County Junior Fair was a huge success because of your dedication, hard work and leadership you showed through out this difficult time. Thank you to the 4-H Extension for all your support you gave to the Junior Fair Board. All the 4-H and FFA members “Thank YOU” for believing in them and giving them the opportunity to show their hard work.

The pre-fair judging, 4-H, FFA, Cloverbuds judging, and the livestock shows ran smooth with your leadership. The live streaming of the shows was a great success and appreciated by many that couldn’t be there. I heard nothing but good comments on it.

You followed the guidelines of Gov. DeWine of social distancing and wearing of masks. You were very attentive to the needs of the participants as well as the judges.

However we were met at the entrance gates by the Senior Fair Board members wearing “NO” mask and not abiding the social distance as required by Gov. DeWine. “How sad.”

Thank you Junior Fair Board for a great five days at the 2020 Shelby County Junior Fair. You have proven who are the “True Leaders” of the Shelby County Fair.

HATS OFF TO THE SHELBY COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR BOARD!

Peg Pleiman

Sidney