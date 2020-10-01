Winner family grateful for support

To the editor:

2 Corinthians 4:15

“All this is for benefit, so that the grace that is reaching more and more people may cause thanksgiving to overflow to the glory of God.”

I thought this the perfect scripture to start a thank you note that I hope will resonate to everyone who brought gifts, food, love, encouragement and time. This is a hard time for us, but in God’s greatest commandments to love Him and love one another, we feel a great peace in this trial too.

First, I want to thank a dear friend of ours who found Evan. Without the gentle persuasion from above, he wouldn’t have turned the way he did that day. He gave Ted the time to talk with Evan for just a bit.

Second, I often thought how hard it would be to be a first responder to an accident scene. I am filled with remorse and pain as I think of all of you. Many, many people get a second chance because of you all choosing a vocation that in many cases doesn’t have a happy ending and we extend our thank you. I have often told the kids – if you see or hear emergency vehicles then offer prayers for that person or persons and the people who breathe life back into them.

Third, I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our parish and priest, deacon and the other priests that stood with father at the alter that day. It was more beautiful than I could’ve ever imagined. Jenna Drees and Jason Jenkins – we were honored to get a little piece of heaven in that church from your angelic voices! We felt like we were right there with him. Lastly, there are days we cry about the little things, things that are so insignificant in life, things that should never really matter, and things that we allow to suck life out of us! Instead, we should love one another as He has loved us, we should visit one another more frequently – as life is short, and we should build each other up every day – because you do not know when a day will be your last! With that said, Ted and I were overwhelmed with all the lives Evan was able to touch and we cried not knowing how to thank everyone and fearing we would miss someone as tags were scattered that were on gifts. So we chose to send this thank you that we may hopefully reach everyone present that day. We love you all and feel great comfort with all the little signs Evan has already sent us.

May the souls of the faithfully departed through the mercy of God rest in peace! Butterfly kisses to you Evan – until we meet again!

The Winners

Ted and Jodie and family