Reader comments on abortion

To the editor:

To those who believe abortion is a “choice” and not murder consider this; Kamila Harris, the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate voted against a bill in the Senate that would save the life of a baby born ALIVE during a late term abortion not once but twice on two different Senate bills. S311 born Alive Survivors Protection Act and S3275 Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. Ms. Harris and a majority of Democrats (40 and 41 respectively on VoteSmart.org) voted against saving a life. How long can we as a nation defend and endorse killing unborn and BORN ALIVE babies???

William and Debbie Purk

Bellefontaine