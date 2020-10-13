Vote pro-life!

To the editor:

The Biden/Harris ticket is the most radical pro-abortion and anti-life ticket in history. On the other hand, President Trump and Vice President Pence have the strongest pro-life record of any presidential ticket in history.

Biden/Harris have a proven proabortion record; they pledge to reverse pro-life protections; codify Roe V Wade; and appoint pro-abortion judges. They support late term abortion and taxpayer funded abortions, both of which are opposed by a majority of Americans. Harris has stated she would prevent states from passing new pro-life legislation by requiring states to seek preclearance from the Justice Department before a new law dealing with abortion goes into effect. Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-choice Ohio endorse Biden/ Harris.

Trump/Pence have a proven pro-life record! The Trump administration opposes Roe v. Wade; has clarified that abortion is not a civil right; and pledges to veto legislation that endangers the unborn. Of great importance has been the defunding of abortion with tax money. The administration has cut Planned Parenthood’s funding by up to 60 million dollars; stopped tax dollars funding of abortions overseas; permitted states to defund Planned Parenthood of Title X funds and Medicaid funds; and defunded the proabortion UNFDA. In a victory for religious freedom, the Administration has created a new office of Conscience Protection in Health and Human Service to protect medical personnel who do not want to participate in abortions. President Trump has ended the Obama assault on the religious freedom of those employers who do not want to cover abortion-inducing drugs in the health insurance plans they offer their employees. President Trump has declared a National Sanctity of Human Life Day, World Down Syndrome Day and Month. The National Right to Life, many State Right to Life groups and the Susan B. Anthony List are among the groups endorsing Trump/Pence.

Please Vote Prolife – this is the most critical election of our times! The lives of many preborn babies are in danger. Also, at stake is the use of our tax money to pay for abortions and the right of pro-life medical personnel to refrain from abortion activity.

Colleen Tebbe

Anna