Vote for Donald Trump

To the editor:

Do you think you will be better off if you vote for the Democratic Party and their agenda to implement socialism? Think again with the facts! Hear what Ray Armas has to say: “Socialism made my life in Cuba unbearable and dangerous, and I find it ridiculous that anyone in America would want that.” Jorge Galicia and Andres Guilarte, Venezuelan citizens, have said, “If you like the shutdown, then you will love socialism.” The pandemic in America is giving them flashbacks to life in socialist Venezuela. They tell us that “supporters of socialism say its policies and practice will help society’s most vulnerable.” Not true! They tell us that living in Venezuela is: “empty shelves and long lines at the supermarket, incentives to report on your neighbor, massive unemployment and economic uncertainty”. Do we want that style of living?

My grandson was critically hurt in a car accident by a drunk government employee. He had hired a driver to take them from the airport and was in a 1950 Chevrolet that had no seat belts because citizens cannot afford newer cars. The medical system is extremely poor compared to equipment in the US, so he had to be care lighted to Miami for treatment. My daughter and her husband went to visit him while waiting for him to be care lighted and saw first hand the poverty of the people, and the very old items they have to use. Doctors get paid about $35-$45 a month. Many doctors are leaving the medical field in Cuba to earn more money.

From Human Rights: “The Cuban government continues to repress and punish dissent and public criticism…with more than 1,800 arbitrary detentions reported thru August of this year. They continue to use other repressive tactics against critics, including beatings, public shaming, travel restrictions and termination of employment”. Is that what we want if we vote for the Democratic party and their promise to implement socialism? Or do we want to retain our freedoms, freedom to defend ourselves, freedom to worship, freedom to speak, freedom to seek our own medical doctors and care? Let us vote for the freedoms our forefathers gave their lives for! Vote for Donald Trump!

Dave Durbin

Sidney