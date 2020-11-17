Reader addresses small business owners

To the editor:

To all small businesses and those who were forced to close their doors in March:

Governor Mike DeWine’s newest mask mandate is aimed at the small businesses. He claims if a store is caught with someone not wearing a mask, they will issue a warning to the store. If someone is caught a second time, the store will be forced to close. We know if fifty people go into Walmart or Kroger or Target or Starbucks without a mask, they won’t get shut down. DeWine is targeting the small businesses and it’s time they all stand together and refuse to be told what to do.

Every one of the businesses who were forced to close in March know they won’t survive another shut down. They have two options: Lay down and lose or fight and possibly win. Either way, they’re on the losing end. Now is the time to dig in your heels, stop compromising, and tell DeWine and the health department and anyone else who is beating you that it’s their turn to back down.

Like the Found Fathers penned in the beginning of the Declaration of Independence:

When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

It’s time we stop listening to our dictators and bring back our freedoms. Here’s what you all need to do. Identify your friends and identify the rats. Find yourself a lawyer who will help you find loopholes in the mandates DeWine has issued and a lawyer who will fight for you. Disregard the rules you’ve been abiding by for the last six months and operate like it’s 2019. When you’re threatened with closure or told to close, stand your ground and operate illegally if you must. You’re going to lose if you don’t fight, and if you lose while you are fighting, at least you lost with your dignity and self-respect intact.

Catherine Bulcher

Fort Loramie