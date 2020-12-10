Thanks for help with Community Christmas Dinner

To the editor:

The 39th Annual Community Christmas Dinner took place on December 5th as a drive-thru event outside the EMA Building in the Fairgrounds. This was a free meal, open to the entire community. We served 927 meals, of which 146 meals were delivered to homebound individuals.

A traditional holiday meal was prepared by The Spot. The Masons from Sidney Temperance Lodge No. 73 whipped up plenty of mashed potatoes. About 75 community volunteers helped with preparing, serving, cleaning up, and delivering meals. Many community leaders and elected officials as well as local boy scouts and girl scouts helped to serve the food.

United Way board members distributed the meals to the cars. They also gave each child a candy cane sucker thanks to a donation by Merrill and Ann Asher.

The Christmas Dinner was sponsored by the Shelby County United Way. Special thanks to the following donors who contributed towards the dinner monetarily: Donald and Evelyn Bensman Foundation, James and Virginia Thompson, Schaffer Insurance, Edward and Merilyn Borchers Family Foundation, FISH, and the Fraternal Order of Police. The Shelby County Emergency Management Agency allowed us to use their facility to host the dinner. Chris Roediger, and the county, helped with site coordination. Kiwanis Club of Sidney along with other community volunteers delivered the meals to homebound individuals.

This dinner would not be possible without the dedicated community volunteers and sponsors. We appreciate each and every one of you!

Community Christmas Dinner Committee

Sidney