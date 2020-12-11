Grateful for Turkey Trot food drive support

To the editor:

2020 has proven to be a challenge to all of us, and we have been forced to learn new ways to do just about everything. The Turkey Trot 5K Race committee made the decision to host only the food drive portion of our annual event. We did this “drive-through style” in order to keep our participants and our volunteers safe and healthy. We had no idea what to expect, but knowing how generous our community is, we felt certain that however our event looked this year, many families would be blessed by that generosity. Sidney, Ohio indeed is a generous community, and we could not be more grateful for the support our event received this year especially.

The Alpha Community Center receives all food donations, as well as monetary donations from the Turkey Trot. 2020’s event collection of over 4,000 pounds of food will be used to create holiday food boxes for families and to stock the pantry shelves for emergencies. Over $5,000.00 was collected as well, which will be used to restock the shelves during the winter months, when the other food is depleted. The generosity of our community is unbelievable, and once again God has blessed this event so that families who experience food insecurities in our midst will be blessed and will receive hope this holiday season.

The Turkey Trot has become a tradition for many families and businesses, and as we begin to plan for the 15th annual trot, may we ALL consider how we, as a community can celebrate 2021 as we become God’s hands and feet and work together to “stomp out hunger” in Shelby County! May you be blessed this Christmas, and may 2021 prove to be a healthy and happy one for all! See you on Thursday, November 25th, 2021 for the 15th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Race to End Hunger in Shelby County, OH.

Sarah Steenrod

Turkey Trot Event Organizer

First Presbyterian Church

Sidney