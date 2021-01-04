Politics, religion and misplaced priorities

To the editor:

The ongoing attempted theft of our recent Presidential election has left many of us in a pit of doubt; The evidence of voter fraud is overwhelming, but ignored and suppressed by the bought and paid for leftist-mainstream media and social tech-network giants like Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter etc., leaving us floundering in waves of despair.

Sadly, our feeling of hopelessness is due in part to an abundance of easy living in the past in which we grew soft, and passive. Now, many view the situation as hopeless, and feel like giving up on politics as the storm grows ever-stronger.

Actually, giving up politics is part of what got us into this mess. For far too many years, we, (yes me included) have been planting the seeds of passiveness and now we are reaping the fruit of our indifference and laziness. The fascists, socialists and communists we defeated in WWII followed us home and subsequently, too much of the good life kept us preoccupied while they planned their work and worked their plan.

We were so busy with a hundred forms of entertainment, stroking our ego’s, and working hard to fill our homes with more stuff that we didn’t really need, that we forgot about our enemies as they pressed onward, weaving their countless threads of corruption into the very fabric of our being and way of life … and now, here we sit on the brink of self-destruction wondering “what happened?”

The devil convinced us there are two things we should never discuss: religion and politics … nothing could be further from the truth, and that accepted mindset helped usher in our hour of despair. We need to get back to basics, we need to examine our hearts and priorities, and how and where we are investing our time. Now more than ever we need to discuss politics, choose the right candidate, and demand accountability from our elected officials; and if they won’t do anything, then it’s up to us. Now more than ever, we need to go humbly before God in prayer daily, thanking him for the good in our lives and asking him to lead, guide and direct our paths.

The fruits of misdirected complacency have come to roost, it’s time to roll up our sleeves and clean house; individual choices created this mess; individual actions are needed correct it.

Matt Clayton

Sidney