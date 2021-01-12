Wilson, Rotary blood drive set for Jan. 19

To the editor:

Please mark your calendar for next Tuesday, January 19 to donate your precious blood. The Sidney American Legion, located at 1265 North Fourth Avenue, is the location for the 10 am to 6 pm Wilson Health and Sidney Rotary Club New Year Blood Drive.

Blood donors are always needed. The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged the Community Blood Center to recruit donors more vigorously than ever before. Masking and spacing requirements have made planning for blood drives much more difficult. To enable the CBC to maintain an adequate blood supply, many more opportunities to donate have been scheduled.

Be sure to make an appointment for your special donation at www.DonorTime.com or by calling the CBC at 937.461.3220. You may also contact Elaine Shuga in the Wilson Health Lab at 937.498.5312. Note that appointments and face masks are required to donate.

January is National Blood Donor month. Veteran and new blood donors are asked to make a belated New Year’s resolution to donate blood at least 3 times in 2021. Remember, each donation can save up to 3 lives.

Since November, the CBC has performed a Covid-19 Antibody test on all blood donations as part of their standard testing.

Thanks to all past, present and future blood donors. What a great way to pay forward!

Roger Bender

Fort Loramie