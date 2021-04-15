To the editor:

On Tuesday, May 4, voters in the Sidney City School District will be asked to approve a 0.75% earned income tax levy that will generate $3.3 million annually for the next 10 years.

Funds generated by the levy, which does not tax retirement incomes, pensions or social security, are critical to district operations and student programs.

Passage of the levy, along with recent budget reductions, will stabilize district finances for the foreseeable future. The district has cut expenses by $3.21 million annually and will make additional reductions totaling $2.1 million for the 2021-22 school year.

Before deciding whether to support the levy, remember that strong schools build strong communities.

Rick Lewis

Chief Executive Officer

Ohio School Boards Association

