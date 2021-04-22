Vote to support Sidney City Schools levy

To the editor:

As a private-public partnership supporting economic development in Sidney and Shelby County, the Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership (SSEP) meets with business and industry on a regular bases. Rarely does a day go by when the workforce shortage does not come up in our conversations with these local businesses. School funding and support is the foundation to equip individuals with the skills necessary to fill the good-paying jobs in our community. We all want our young people to have the opportunity to earn a good education and land a good-paying job right here in Shelby County!

Several months ago while evaluating our annual progress, SSEP leadership came to the conclusion that school funding for the Sidney Public Schools is an existing roadblock that negatively impacts housing, economic development and community development. Our leadership concluded that school funding and school performance is critical to attracting talent to a community, so we decided to get involved.

The SSEP Board and nearly 40 area businesses and community organizations are presently working together to educate voters about the importance of investing in our youth, the future workforce of Sidney and Shelby County. You can learn more about why so many business leaders are supporting the May 4th Sidney City Schools Earned Income Tax Levy at the following link: https://www.sidneyschoolslevy.org/community-investment

STRONG SCHOOLS = STRONG BUSINESSES = STRONG COMMUNITY. Please get out and vote early or cast your vote on May 4th!

Martin (Mick) Given

Chairman