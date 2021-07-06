JD Vance is a walking contradiction

To the editor:

JD Vance – the Big Tech, anti-Trump, Hollywood celebrity – is entering the race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate. There are too many problems to count with JD Vance’s record. First, even though JD Vance is trying to paint himself as the candidate that can continue President Trump’s legacy and policies, JD Vance has a long and documented history of bashing President Trump and his policies. He has called President Trump “reprehensible” and said his policies were “immoral and absurd.” Vance has belittled President Trump’s supporters, including the millions of Ohioans that voted for him, by saying that Trump voters have “troubling levels of racial resentment.” We need a Senator that lifts up Ohioans and the millions of people that voted for President Trump because he spoke the truth and wanted to disrupt the status quo of Washington, not one that looks down on us.

JD Vance has spent most of his life in Silicon Valley, California, and Washington, D.C., not Ohio. He acts like he is the antithesis of Big Tech, when in reality, Big Tech is bankrolling his campaign.

Vance is a walking contradiction that will need to answer many questions to Ohio voters as he embarks on this questionable run for U.S. Senate.

Skylar Bozarth

Sidney