Early treatment protocols available for COVID

To the editor:

Although the SDN has printed many articles about COVID this past year, I don’t recall reading anything about early home treatment as a way to prevent hospitalization and death for those at risk from COVID.

FLCCC stands for Front Line COVID -19 Critical Care Alliance : www.FLCCC.net. It is a group of highly published, world renowned critical care physicians and scholars who have developed treatment protocols for Prevention of COVID, Post- Exposure Prevention, Early at Home Treatment, Hospital Treatment and Management Protocol for Long Haul COVID -19 Syndrome. Studies and information to support these protocols are provided. This website has a Directory of Doctors Prescribing Outpatient COVID -19 Therapy.

Another excellent resource to read is “The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons: A Guide to Home-Based COVID Treatment -Step by Step Doctors’ Plan That Could Save Your Life ” On page 19 of this publication is a protocol outline these doctors are recommending for early multi-drug outpatient treatment for COVID. In this publication it states “ In countries around the world, doctors have found that treating COVID patients at home quickly when symptoms develop leads to better outcomes and dramatically lower death rates than if doctors send people home to wait until they are so sick they need hospitalization.” Website: www.aapsonline.org/CovidPatientTreatmentGuide.pdf.

Due to censorship by much of the media, the topic of preventive measures and early treatment of covid has been suppressed. The documentation for the success of these measures is something we need to know about to make informed health care decisions.

Colleen Tebbe

Anna