To the editor:

The difference between Joe Biden and Judas?

At least Judas gave the Silver back, admitted he messed up and went out and hung himself.

The difference between Joe Biden and General George Custer?

Custer paid for his bad decisions with his life. (Little Big Horn)

Our American Code: NO ONE LEFT BEHIND.

Joe, your Legacy is set for life now. “SELF CENTERED LOSER, WHO THOUGHT MORE ABOUT HIM SELF THAN HIS CHARGES”.

I would end with God Bless America, but, I better end with God Save America from Joe. Please.

Edward D. Kolley

Sidney