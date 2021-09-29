It is critical to come together and get vaccinated

To the editor:

I have been a proud medical practitioner of Shelby County for 14 years. Throughout my years of practice, I can personally attest to the high level of kindness and support in our community. Neighbors taking care of neighbors, family taking care of family, etc. The local medical community also is dedicated to helping care for the community—just like family and neighbors.

Since the COVID-19 vaccine has become available, many patients have asked me about its safety and effectiveness. I can confidently recommend getting this vaccine. Getting a substantial number of Ohioans vaccinated is our fastest way to return to life as we remember it in Shelby County. The vaccine is safe and effective and prevents people from getting seriously ill.

It is critical for our community to come together now and get vaccinated. This is our opportunity to protect our families, our neighbors, our co-workers and even people we don’t know. It will take all of us to make a difference.

Sincerely,

Dr. Eric J. Prenger

Anna