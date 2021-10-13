Grateful for the birthday wishes

To the editor:

I would like to thank everyone who remembered me on my 100th Birthday! I received over 130 cards and about 100 visitors, along with letters, phone calls, flowers, balloons, candy and gifts. A special quilt was made by Kay Rickey, a family keepsake now. Carol Icenogle arranged a Male Quartette to sing some old songs for me on the porch. Jill Presser composed and read to me a special poem. My boys provided fireworks to light up the night and my girls served special cookies, cake, ice cream and drinks. These are memories i will treasure. Thank you and please stop in again.

Kate Clark

Maplewood