Vote for Dickman, Bosslet for Sidney School Board

To the editor:

Indeed, Sidney is fortunate that two very capable, qualified and energetic young men are running for the two open positions on the Sidney School Board. Greg Dickman and Zack Bosslet, both have demonstrated, and continue to demonstrate leadership skills in our community, and both have children currently in Sidney City Schools.

Greg is a graduate of Sidney High School, and Urbana College with a degree in Business. He is the Human Resources Coordinator for a local company, works closely with the community’s Workforce Partnership, is a former baseball coach at the High School, and is now serving as president of the Sidney Athletic 200 Club. Greg knows that future decisions regarding our schools may be tough but in his statement regarding his candidacy he said, “I am not running for school board because I have an agenda against any certain administrator or because someone I know feels they were treated unfairly by the district. Rather, I am running because I want to help make decisions that benefit the students, parents, guardians, faculty, staff, administrators and taxpayers of the district.”

Zack is a graduate of Lehman High School, a veteran of the United States Army and holds a degree in Organizational Leadership from Wright State University. He is currently a member of the Wilson Health Foundation Board and is serving as President of Shelby County Veterans services. He is a past board member of Holy Angels School as well as past president of the Lehman Alumni Association. As to why he is running for the Sidney School Board Zack said, “There is no way to create positive change without getting directly involved, learning in the process, and making educated decisions for the good of our students, staff and community. When I don’t understand something, I ask questions. When commitments are made, I expect results. When results are not delivered, there needs to be accountability.”

Strong, committed leadership is needed on the Sidney School Board to ensure that this valued community asset continues to provide the services that the residence of Sidney expect and deserve. With the most recent levy passing, the schools are in a position to advance its educational programs. Greg Dickman and Zack Bosslet are well qualified to provide that leadership. We are voting for Zack and Greg and we strongly urge you to do the same.

John and Nettie Dunlap

Sidney