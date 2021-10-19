Dickman for Sidney City School Board

To the editor:

I am writing this as a letter of recommendation on behalf of Greg Dickman, a candidate for Sidney City Schools school board. I have had the fortune of working with Greg in several professional scenarios with students. I know his heart and the passion he applies to everything he involves himself in regarding youth.

Mr. Dickman has shown compassion, integrity and assistance in not only helping with school sports, but outside of sports in the workforce helping the next generation be trained and he understands the constant changing and complex environment youth face today and is well equipped to navigate these challenges.

I would encourage you to cast your vote for a SCS school board seat with a vote for Greg Dickman!

Tony Trapp

Sidney