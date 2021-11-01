Thanks to all for successful food drive

To the editor:

It has been an annual tradition for the Fort Loramie Community Service Club to partner with Fort Loramie Schools to organize a food drive for the benefit of the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. This year a food drive was held the week of October 12.

First, I would like to thank the students and their family members at the elementary school for their continued tremendous generosity and support. The St. Vincent DePaul volunteers expressed their gratefulness of your donations of food, cleaning supplies, paper products and other household items. They collected over 200 units during the week.

I would also like to recognize and thank the elementary school Principal, Scott Rodeheffer, and teacher Ernestine Daugherty for organizing and coordinating a successful food drive at the K-6 building.

Your generosity, support and caring spirit are what makes the Fort Loramie community a great place to call home!

John Meyer, Chairperson

Fort Loramie Community Service Club