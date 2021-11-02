To the editor:

The Shelby County Vets to DC Committee is again assisting the Shelby County Historical Society with the “Wreath’s Across America” project. This is the sixth year this worthy project has been implemented in our county, as we both recognize and honor those that have served to protect our great nation over the years.

Live wreaths may be purchased and placed on veteran’s graves on December 18th. These wreaths are the same wreaths that are laid on the final resting place of veteran’s at Arlington and other National cemeteries. Wreaths are 1 for $15 or 3 for $30 and may be picked up at Graceland cemetery in Sidney on December 18th between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and noon.

Wreaths may also be donated for placement on graves at Graceland or other cemeteries of veterans graves. The final date for ordering wreaths, at the Shelby County Historical Society, is November 19th. Financial donations will also be accepted to purchase additional wreaths for veterans that have family members unable to decorate their respective graves.

Order form applications are available from the Shelby County Historical Society website, Veterans Services Office, Shelby County Veterans Center or the society’s Ross Center, located at 201 N. Main St. in Sidney. The public is invited to a special veteran’s recognition and wreath laying ceremony on Saturday, December 18th, at noon, to honor branches of our military and the placement of wreaths by the Boy Scouts and other volunteers.

Let us remember and honor our veterans during this upcoming holiday season!

Thank you,

Roger L. Lentz, treasurer, Shelby County Vets to DC Committee