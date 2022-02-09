Don’t buy products made in China

To the editor:

Sadly, America has become pro-slavery again. This time it was thrust upon us by companies such as Target, Walmart, and Amazon and others who buy the products they sell to us that are made in the Chinese Provinance of Xin Jiang using slave labor.

America has taken some steps to stop this. Both Houses of Congress have passed a veto-proof Bill that the President was forced to sign to try to take care of these and some other issues.

I just worry that Hunter Biden is standing behind the President with instruction from his Chinese business partners to place both of his hands ove the Presidents eyes, so that the President can say he doesn’t see any slavery issues in China.

What can we as citizens and, hopefully fellow Christian do to do our part? If you buy anything that has a “Made in China” tag on it, Return it where you bought it, and demand a refund. When asked by the store why you are returning it, but write or say “made by slaves.”

Larr Grieshop

Sidney