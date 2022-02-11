Excited to watch the Bengals, not halftime show

To the editor:

It was exciting to see the Cincinnati Bengals earn a trip to the Super Bowl this past Sunday. What is not exciting is the Super Bowl’s halftime show featuring Snoop Dogg, a rapper who has been charged with gun violence and drug involvement.

As a retired Deputy Sheriff with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, I find the lyrics of some songs Snoop Dogg performs to have an unacceptable message that encourages violence against police officers. How can the NFL encourage various forms of justice on the helmets of the players on one hand and allow such offensive words to be used by one of the stars of the halftime show on the other?

I will be supporting the Bengals on Super Bowl Sunday, but when halftime starts the TV will be muted so that any anti police message Snoop Dogg wants to voice to the millions watching won’t be tolerated in this household in Sidney, Ohio.

Jim Moorman

Sidney