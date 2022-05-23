Thanks for support of ‘Sneak Peak’ event

To the editor:

Longfellow Primary School would like to thank the groups and businesses from our community for their support of our Sneak Peek at Summer Fun Family night held on May 12th. The event is designed to connect families to the school and the community by providing parents and students with opportunities to visit and explore a variety of activities that will be available throughout Sidney and Shelby County this summer

We would like to express our appreciation to the following Sneak Peek participants: Amos Memorial Library, All Soles Dance, Shelby County Health Department, Cub Scout Pack 124, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Fire Department, Sidney Alive, Family Resource Center, Shelby County YMCA, Sidney Theatre, P.T. Services & Rehab, Inc. and S.CARF. These participants volunteered their time to share information about their organizations and had fun activities for the students, too.

We would like to recognize Catholic Social Services, Little Jackets PTO, and Wendys for donating to our Sneak Peek With their help we were able to give away more than 30 raffle prizes, including cinch sacks for each student, free Frosty treats. Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce gift certificates, giant bubbles, rock painting sets, explorer kits, and more!

Longfellow staff, students, and families appreciate all the volunteers, groups, and businesses who helped make this a successful event

Michael Moore, Principal Longfellow Primary School

Sidney