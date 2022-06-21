Reader comments on recent article

To the editor:

This is in response to item 6-16 about Ben Wilson having cancer at “29.” I was 69 in Oct. 2007 when I had cancer in my right tonsil. I had to go to James in Columbus for surgery, then in March 2008 I had 18 inches of my colon removed, several years later I’ve had three bladder tumors removed. I didn’t have any fund raising events to help me. I did have insurance. There are a lot of children that have cancer also. I hope Ben does well. I too had three daughters born in 1955, 1957, 1958. I’m still alive at 84.

Margaret Markin

Sidney