To the editor:

I have known Angie King for nearly 25 years. I know her to be committed to the conservative principles of the Republican Party. For nearly a decade Angie served as the Mercer County Teenage Republican Advisor. She served as both the President and Vice President of the Mercer County Young Republicans. She has helped countless campaigns, chaired numerous Republican dinners and served on George W Bush’s Disability Advisory Committee. Angie is the only candidate endorsed by the Ohio Republican PAC.

Angie is a small business owner involved in buying, selling, managing real estate investments. She has faithfully served her community for more than 20 years. Angie served 11 years on Celina’s city council & is beginning her 10th year as Mercer County Recorder.

Angie has been endorsed by Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber. She is the only candidate to be endorsed by both the Ohio Right to Life PAC and Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio. In April, at the Darke County Lincoln Day Dinner, Congressman Warren Davidson encouraged voters to elect individuals like Angie King to represent us in Columbus.

I too, encourage voters to elect Angela (Angie) King for State Representative. Angie is committed to our conservative values and way of life. She will represent our district well. If you cannot vote August 2, early voting and mail-in-voting has already begun. Please join me in voting for conservative Angela (Angie) King for State Representative of the 84th District.

Darryl Mehaffie

Greenville