Jackson Towers

To the editor:

In July I will have lived here 19 years. You were allowed to have pets. If you had a dog the rule was the dog was to be small enough to carry in and out of the building. My dog’s name was Bear and weighed about 9 lbs.

Sometime before Memorial Day management gave another resident here permission to bring a German Shepherd in here.

It was said she was a service dog. Actually she was a rescue dog the resident got from the shelter so he could train her to be a service dog. I did not know this until it was too late. She should not have been brought in here.

She attacked my dog on Memorial Day right in front of my eyes. I can’t get that image out of my head. This happened inside the building.

I had Bear for 12 years. He was my buddy and kept me from going crazy during shut down.

My heart is broken and I am lost without my dog.

Geraldine Brown

Sidney