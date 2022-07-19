Reader offers advice to grieving reader on loss of pet

To the editor:

I am writing in regard to an article, “Jackson Towers dog attack leads to owners grief” July 15, 2022.

First, may I say my heart goes out to this dear lady who had to watch her beloved Bear be murdered. I am 80 years old and this is the first time in my life that I don’t have one or two dogs to love. Last May 18, my little Zach, a sweet little dachshund died. He was 12 1/2 and my best friend. I can’t get another due to my age and health and it wouldn’t be fair to a puppy.

I would like to share what helped me the most during this sad time. It is a book written by a minister after his pet died and he was heart broken, as we are. He took his Bible and studied what is says regarding animals and death. If you are a believer of Christ this will be good news for you. It will not bring out little goes back but will give us hope that they will be waiting at Heaven’s Gate to welcome us and they will know us. The book is “Wagging Tails in Heaven” by Gary Kurz, I’m sure the library would be happy to find it for you. I shall be praying for you, that the Lord will ease your pain for your little Bear.

Now if I may, I’d like to address the other side of this tragedy. First, Jackson Tower is not suitable for large animals! Dogs need space to run and play. A walk on the sidewalk is not enough. Which brings up the fact that it may have bitten a child on the sidewalk.

I do give you credit for trying to rescue a dog from the shelter. However, seldom do you know the history of the dog; was she mistreated, did she have to0 on a chain all day, etc. But if you want a service dog, I suggest you have someone who has trained dogs for some time.

A few years ago there was an article in the Lima News regarding prisoners training dogs. I found this interesting and read about this beautiful white Shepard that was trained for a man in a wheelchair, unfortunately the man thought it was too much dog for him and returned it to the prison.

My sister who lived alone had a friend who worried about her, so as a surprise he bought this beautiful dog for her, and this was a happy story for 16 years. This dog would watch at night and if he heard a noise he would turn on the light and look out the window in the door. He would open the refrig and get anything you wanted. Sadly, they died within a week of each other; my sister of pancreatic cancer and the dog of old age.

I said all that to recommend calling the Lima Prison- not the city jail but the prison, and ask if they still train dogs. The cost is minimum. The work would be done and your surrounding would be safe.

Lastly, I would like to suggest Jackson Towers recall a meeting if you have not done it already and make new rules that will help not hurt Jackson Towers.

Sondra K. Kilgore

Sidney