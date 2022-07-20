Vote your values

To the editor:

My husband and I are from Columbus, OH and discovered the Grand Lake Saint Marys Campground in 2003. We camped nearly every weekend at GLSM and fell in love with the people and the community. After thoughtful consideration, a little over 4 years ago, we sold everything we had, moved to Saint Marys and never looked back. Why you might ask yourself? Because our values were more aligned with the people in Mercer and Auglaize County of whom are now our neighbors and church family. Angie and Mark King were the first people to befriend us.

Our values we speak about include respect for the elderly and disabled population, youth who exemplify honor toward their parents and others, employees who have good work ethic and loyalty towards their employer, love of God, country and freedom, community that comes together during natural and other disasters, limited government, support for freedom of speech, the second amendment and most importantly the sanctity of life.

Ohio’s second primary election is Aug. 2. The races for Ohio House and Senate seats were pushed back from the normal May primary because of disagreements over new district maps. When you go to the polls, I ask you to do some introspection yourself. What do you value? What kind of community do you want for you and generations to come? What freedoms are important to you?

If they are similar to ours, we ask you to support Angie King for State Representative. I know she will represent our regional values in Columbus and will not be influenced.

Dan and Sherri Lowe

Saint Marys