To the editor:

I want to remind everyone that we have a special primary election this year on Tuesday, August 2. Early voting is going on right now at your local board of elections. With voter turnout expected to be low, your vote may just be the difference in who wins.

In addition to State Legislative primaries that are going on all around our region, we will also be voting for Republican State Central Committee candidates. I am proud to endorse Katie Deland for reelection as our State Central Committee Woman and Keith Cheney for reelection as our State Central Committee Man. Both have strong records supporting our pro-family, pro-jobs efforts that have make Ohio such a great place to live, work and raise our families.

Katie and Keith have served us well on the Republican State Central Committee and deserve to be re-elected. That’s why Congressmen Jim Jordan and Warren Davidson have also endorsed them! They know that Katie and Keith are the conservative fighters we need guiding our party.

Please remember to vote on or before August 2, and when you do, please vote for Katie Deland and Keith Cheney for Republican State Central Committee.

Keith Faber

Ohio Auditor of State