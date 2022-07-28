To the editor:
We had this long letter for all the reasons why we support Jacob Larger for state representative but condensed it to this.
He puts God first.
100% pro-life
100% pro 2nd Amendment
100% super conservative
100% proactive for small businesses
100 % pro-family
100 % common sense
He believes in the working class, agriculture, and most importantly a DEEP strong unwavering faith that is apparent to all that know him and his family.
With Jacobs background in law, NFIB and village council just to name a few, he truly is the man for the job.
Sincerely,
John and Jean Homan
New Bremen