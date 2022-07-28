To the editor:

We had this long letter for all the reasons why we support Jacob Larger for state representative but condensed it to this.

He puts God first.

100% pro-life

100% pro 2nd Amendment

100% super conservative

100% proactive for small businesses

100 % pro-family

100 % common sense

He believes in the working class, agriculture, and most importantly a DEEP strong unwavering faith that is apparent to all that know him and his family.

With Jacobs background in law, NFIB and village council just to name a few, he truly is the man for the job.

Sincerely,

John and Jean Homan

New Bremen