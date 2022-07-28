King for state representative

To the editor:

We can confidently recommend Angela King to you for the position of State Representative for Ohio’s 84th House District in the upcoming Primary Election on August 2nd. Over the years we have had the opportunity to observe Angie serve the residents of Mercer County with fairness, integrity and accountability. She is an active listener who will judge all sides of an issue before making a decision, but will ultimately protect and defend our conservative West-central Ohio pro-family values!

Angie will be a strong advocate for life in our Ohio state government which will be crucial in light of the recent Supreme Court Ruling! Based on her Pro-Life stance, Angie has been endorsed by both the Ohio Right to Life and the Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio. Angie has also been endorsed by conservatives Congressman Warren Davidson and State Auditor Keith Faber.

A vote for Angie King is a vote for preserving our conservative values!

Sharon and Bob Hibner