Vote King for State Representative

To the editor:

Dependability, accountability, an ear to listen, and a willingness to stand up for the residents of Mercer County and surrounding communities…..

When I think of what I would like to see in my elected representatives at the State level, this is what comes to mind. And, from my perspective, Angie King fits that bill and will be getting my vote on Tuesday, August 2nd for 84th District State Representative.

Many of you may know of or have heard about our fight to adopt our daughter, Maddy, back in 2016. During that time, and to this day, my family and I appreciate the support we received from many throughout this community. But, as I think about that time, and as I relate it to the traits listed above – dependability, accountability, an ear to listen, and a willingness to stand up – I can’t help but remember how, at that time, Angie King was willing to do all she could to stand up for our family and our daughter. Angie reached out to other representatives throughout the State about our case. Angie helped facilitate meetings for us with some of those representatives in Columbus. Angie stood with us at numerous court hearings. And, even for the period of time when the chips seemed to be stacked against us in our efforts to adopt Maddy, Angie was behind us and never stopped fighting. Personally, this is where I see the difference between Angie King and other politicians….because there were others who at that time, when it seemed we wouldn’t win in court, we never heard from again.

Dependability, accountability, an ear to listen, and a willingness to stand up for the residents she represents…….that is EXACTLY what a vote for Angie King on Tuesday, August 2nd will get you, so you can count me in!

Brian Anderson

Celina