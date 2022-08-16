Midwest Electric members donate $14,950 to 13 local causes

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric recently donated $14,950 to 13 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund.

Thanks to the 89% of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided $1,272,194 to 1,062 local charitable causes since 1998.

The latest recipients of grants include:

• YMCA of Van Wert County, Van Wert County; $1,000 to purchase a point-of-sale system to better serve patrons at Camp Clay.

• Auglaize County Historical Society, Auglaize County; $750 to implement QR code technology to highlight the museums and sites in Auglaize County.

• Wapakoneta Fire and EMS, Auglaize County; $1,250 to purchase a motor for their water rescue boat.

• Children’s Hometown Holiday, Auglaize County; $1,000 to provide a special Christmas weekend for children in downtown Wapakoneta.

• Mercy Unlimited, Auglaize County; $500 to provide food to at-risk students over the weekends while not in school.

• St. Henry American Legion Post 648, Mercer County; $1,000 to purchase new Honor Guard uniforms for their members.

• Bailey Shockman Post 5135, Mercer County; $2,000 to repair the concrete parking lot at the VFW Post.

• Mercer County DARE, Mercer County; $1,500 to purchase T-shirts and supplies for the DARE graduation party for students.

• Andrew’s House of Hope, Allen County; $1,250 to purchase new beds and mattresses for the women’s recovery home.

• Lima Symphony Orchestra, Allen County; $1,200 to support the Children’s Concert at the Lima Civic Center.

• St. Marys Middle School Student Council, Auglaize County; $1,000 to purchase an outdoor, portable Gaga pit for the students to use.

• Miracle Meal Inc., Auglaize County; $1,000 to purchase items that are needed for their annual meal at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds

• The Delphos Canal Commission, Allen County; $1,500 to purchase a new high-efficiency boiler to heat their buildings.

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members’ monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the fund. A board of trustees, composed of cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.

Individuals or organizations can obtain an application by contacting Midwest Electric at 800-962-3830 or visiting midwestrec.com/community-connection-fund.