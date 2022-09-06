Voice opposition in decent, dignified way

To the editor:

I would like to add my support to David Monnin’s letter to the editor which appeared in the Sidney Daily News on August 3, 2022 concerning flags that display “the F word.”

While I do not agree with Mr. Monnin’s comments about “our fair and justly elected president” I do agree that using “the F word” on a large flag where all can see it, including children, is vulgar and demoralizing.

We all have a right to our opinion and we are all never going to agree on all issues, but we don’t have to be disagreeable. Can’t we be respectful human beings and voice our opposition in a more decent and dignified way? As I child, the world opened up to me as I learned to read. I read everything I could …. cereal boxes, the shampoo bottle in the shower, all public signs and lots and lots of books.

As an adult, I love to read people’s shirts (often a wonderful way to send a message or state an opinion) but was offended as I rounded the corner of the aisle at Walmart a few weeks ago, only to find myself face to face with a shirt that largely proclaimed that we all “F*** Biden.”

While I am not a Biden fan, I feel there is no need to use such lowly and vulgar language to make our feelings known. And like Mr. Monnin, I thought of the young children who would see that shirt and think that this language is appropriate and acceptable. Words matter. As a society we are quickly losing our civilities. This is very concerning to me and I echo Mr. Monnin’s words “Have some decency.” Sidney is a wonderful small town.

After growing up in the suburbs of a big city, I have lived most of my life in Shelby County and love the small town life. Compared to so many places in the world, this is a safe, cultured, comfortable place to live, where neighbors help neighbors, churches are attended, and life is blessed.

Let’s all do our best to keep it that way and live lives of respect.

Darla Cabe

Sidney