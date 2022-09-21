Protect Ohio’s Supreme Court

Ohio is under attack. The weak spot that liberal elites have found is our Ohio Supreme Court. Conservative Justices Sharon Kennedy, Pat Fischer, and Pat DeWine are on the November ballot. If just one of these three patriots lose their race, the Ohio Supreme Court will be ruthlessly controlled by “progressive” Democrats.

Outsiders want to buy our court! The Secretary of State website reveals that Justices Sharon Kennedy, Pat Fischer, and Pat DeWine all have barely 2% of their campaign contributions coming from outside of Ohio. Their Democrat opponents, however, have an out-of-state contribution rate of 40%, 78.8%, and 82%, respectively.

Why should anyone outside of Ohio care about the Ohio Supreme Court? It’s because the liberal elites find it much easier to have progressive judges impose their will on us than it is to do the hard work of getting us voters to pass their ridiculous laws. We, the people of Ohio, don’t want what they’re peddling, so they think they have found a way to force it on us through the courts.

Look no further than the Ohio Supreme Court’s recent DuBose v. McGuffey decision to see what judicial activism looks like. Justices Sharon Kennedy, Pat Fischer, and Pat DeWine all did the right thing and dissented in that case, but four activist justices abused their authority, and our trust. They reduced bail in that case by one-third, which was fine, but they went too far when they legislated from the bench. Prior to their ruling, it was common sense practice for judges to consider public safety when they set bail in criminal cases. The four activist justices overthrew that practice (and current law) and made it illegal for judges to consider public safety when they set bail in Ohio. Judges can no longer consider the threat a violent criminal might pose to citizens when they set that suspect’s bail. Unbelievable!

What can you do to fight back? Vote for Sharon Kennedy, Pat Fischer, and Pat DeWine and vote YES on Issue 1 and Issue 2 in November. You have time to get educated on both issues, but they are designed to fight against attacks from the liberal left in Ohio. Coastal elites want to buy our courts and force their “progressive” agenda on us. We will have none of it! Fight back at the polls in November!

Respectfully submitted,

Danny A Cecil ([email protected])

Sidney