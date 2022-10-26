Ben Berning family thanks community for support

To the Editor:

The family and friends of the Ben Berning family would like to thank the volunteers, donors and community for making the benefit dinner for the Berning family a success! Overall, we sold 1,150 chicken dinners.

Not only were we able to raise money for the family, but also help our community in providing dinners to local agencies to serve to their patrons. This was all made possible from the support of gracious donors who felt called to help in multiple ways. It is hard to come up with adequate words to describe how much the support means to our family and friends.

We are so fortunate and blessed to live in such a caring and compassionate community. Thank you again for your generosity.

Sincerely,

Friends and Family of the Berning Family