Rodriguez will work for all citizens of 84th District

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of candidate Sophia Rodriguez to become the 84th District State of Ohio Representative. Her message of inclusivity includes all residents in our district as well as my belief that, if elected, she will support all citizens in our district. This closely aligns with my belief that government should represent and provide a voice to those who do not have one.

Our elected officials should be willing to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one’s own and be open to new ideas. They should embrace a political and social philosophy that promotes individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise. We could all agree these are admirable ideals to believe in and live by. Sophia embodies those ideals.

Sophia is open to other opinions and ideas even if they differ from her own. Sophia’s opponent seems to only be interested with those who agree with her or have the same beliefs. What about the rest of us in the 84th district? Who will best represent us?

In Sophia Rodriguez, we will have a representative in Columbus who will work for all citizens of the district.

The diversity of the endorsements she has received as well as leadership positions she has provided at local, state, and national levels indicate that Sophia understands we are stronger united rather than divided by partisan issues. She truly believes that everyone should be represented at our Statehouse. Sophia will fight to put the US back in Columbus!

Dan Davis

Celina