Pastors support Angie King

To the Editor:

We are writing this letter to ask the people of the 84th district to vote for Angie King to be our next State Representative. We believe that she is not in this race by chance, but by God’s choosing for a time such as this. We need people who will stand for the life of the unborn in Columbus, especially now that that Roe v. Wade was overturned and the power has now been given back to the state.

Angie is the only candidate endorsed by both the Ohio Right to Life and Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio, and she stood up for the unborn by giving testimony during the fight to make Celina a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.

We believe that God created Angie to be one of the instruments to be used in this generation. She will fight for traditional values of family, faith, and freedom.

Please join us and vote for Angie King and together we can put a fighter for our ideals in office. Vote Nov. 8 for Angie King.

Pastors Randy & Tricia Christian

Celina