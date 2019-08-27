Hospice thankful for Cruizer’s support

To the editor:

On Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, Cruizer’s Bar and Grill in Russia, hosted its Ninth Annual Car Show to benefit Hospice of Miami County. Hospice was the grateful recipient of a $5,466 donation. Hospice, being volunteer-driven, uses benefits such as this to help maintain the structure that it takes to keep the quality of assistance for those who require it.

With the help and support of our sponsors, O’Reilly Machine Tool Service, Production Support, Custom Foam Products Inc., Key Guarantee, Bensman’s Garage, Francis-Schulze Company, A&M Pallet, Buschur’s Market, Goubeaux Excavating, Performance Powder Coating, Cardinal Ethanol, Fish Report, Frenchtown Trailers Sales & Supply Co., Phlipot Trucking, Bohman Trucking Inc., The Jewelry Barn, Koverman-Staley-Dickerson Insurance, Tooling Technologies, Andrew Cloud All State, Stillwater Technologies, Francis Manufacturing and TC Sport and Design, this event was a huge success.

Music was provided by DJ Kenny Ray who played some great tunes and kept the energy going.

The trophies were designed by Lasting Impressions in Piqua, and were all donated by Brian Bros Painting & Restoration in Piqua. We had 71 participants who brought some wonderful cars, trucks and motorcycles. Robert Monnin and Jeremy Wirring got them all in line. There were trophies for Best Original, Best Truck, Best Modified, Best Bike and a People’s Choice. Also, 20 trophies were awarded to the top 20 overall participants. We would like to thank George Williams, Ron Wirrig, and Kim Brunswick for being the judges.

Chris and Lori Tomlian, and Steve and Barb Young, owners of Cruizer’s, put a lot of time and effort into organizing the event and obtaining many donations from numerous businesses in the surrounding areas and nationwide companies. All the food was donated by local businesses and grilled by volunteer, Kerry Marchal. It was delicious.

We would like to thank all the other volunteers, Austin Petty, Sara Young, Blake Ransdell and of course the team from Hospice (Bob and Harriet Summer, Jill Dermmitt, Noel, Beth Shrake, Juanita Ventura, Dave Herrmann, Jody, Amy, Ryan, and Heather,Todd and Anabelle Bolton) who helped throughout the day. And, thanks to the Cruizer’s staff (Pam Cassel, Shelly King and Becky and Chris Dershem) who worked so diligently to kept things running smoothly inside. It takes a team effort for an event such as this to take place and to be successful.

We would like to thank all those who came out and donated their time and/or money to Hospice and hope to see you again next year.

Thanks again to everyone for your continued support.

Lori Tomlian

West Milton