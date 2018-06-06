Basketball: Fort Loramie hosting first shootout Friday

FORT LORAMIE — Some of the state’s best high school basketball squads will head to Fort Loramie on two days in June for summer shootouts.

Fort Loramie will host the first of two 20-team shootouts on Friday; the second is June 25. Friday’s shootout will feature area squads Jackson Center, Anna, Houston and Botkins in addition to the likes of Vandalia-Butler, Bethel, Cincinnati Reading and Lima Perry.

It’s the third year coach Corey Britton has organized the shootouts.

“I just think it’s a great way for our kids to see different kinds of talent,” Britton said. “We travel all over the place during the summer. We figured why not, with our beautiful facilities, just host one ourselves.”

The shootouts have quickly gained a good reputation across the state. Britton said he first advertised this year’s shootouts in early March and had the events completely filled by the first week of April.

“Anytime you just pick up a ball and play during the summer, it helps in the long run, but we’re pretty darn lucky to have some quality teams come to our place,” Britton said. “Not only do we get a lot of the local schools that are very good, we’ve expanded a little bit into the Dayton area. We’ve gotten a couple of teams from the north of Findlay, a couple from Toledo. This year we’ve got three teams from Columbus and two or three from Cincinnati.

“We’re really blessed to have expanded our brand a little bit. Things are going pretty well, and word is spreading fast. …I can’t thank our administration enough for letting us do it. Our administration allows us to open our doors to different communities, different teams. We enjoy doing it.”

The second shootout on June 25 will include the likes of Marion Harding, Urbana, Olentangy and Van Buren in addition to several area schools.

“Summer basketball is a great time for everyone to sort of learn what kind of player they’ll be and work at their game,” Britton said. “The only way you can get better as a player is to play. That’s what we’re going to do a lot this summer.”

Games will be played at Fort Loramie’s high school, junior high and elementary gyms. Teams will play three games in pool play beginning at 8 a.m. each day and then play in a tournament. The championship game of each shootout’s tournament will be at 4:30 p.m.

Fort Loramie finished 25-3 last year and advanced to the regionals for the second consecutive year. The Redskins have several key players returning but will look a bit different next season with the departure of several seniors, including their three leading scorers Dillon Braun (16.5 points per game), Tyler Siegel (12.4) and Evan Berning (8.4).

Britton said fundamentals are the main point of emphasis during the summer.

“We have our shooting and skill workouts two or three times a week where the kids get in and get shots up on their own and work at their game. We have our team camps and our shootouts that allow our kids another opportunity to play against different kinds of teams and talent. That’s where we really work at the group aspect as well.”

The public is invited to come and watch both shootouts.

Fort Loramie shootout schedule for June 8. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_Screen-Shot-2018-06-06-at-3.59.22-PM-5.jpg Fort Loramie shootout schedule for June 8. Fort Loramie shootout schedule for June 25. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_Screen-Shot-2018-06-06-at-4.02.41-PM-5.jpg Fort Loramie shootout schedule for June 25. Fort Loramie’s Nathan Raterman shoots over Thurgood Marshal’s Anthony McCombs during a game in Flyin’ to the Hoop on Jan. 15 at Trent Arena in Kettering. Fort Loramie is hosting 20-team summer shootouts on Friday and June 25. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_SDN011618LorBbbLG5-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Nathan Raterman shoots over Thurgood Marshal’s Anthony McCombs during a game in Flyin’ to the Hoop on Jan. 15 at Trent Arena in Kettering. Fort Loramie is hosting 20-team summer shootouts on Friday and June 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Redskins will host second 20-team shootout on June 25

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

