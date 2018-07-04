Area players earn honors

By Josh Brown

SHELBY/LOGAN COUNTY — Fort Loramie may have won the Division IV state baseball championship.

But when it came to the All-Ohio teams, the area’s other teams got their due.

Eight baseball players and one softball player from the local area were honored following the completion of the spring season this year, being named to the 2018 All-Ohio baseball and softball teams by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association and the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

In baseball, Anna’s Aidan Endsley was the lone honoree in Division III, being named All-Ohio first team as a utility player. Endsley hit .378 for the Rockets, stealing 22 bases and adding 23 RBIs. Anna finished the season 17-8, falling to Dayton Christian in the sectional final round.

In Division IV, Russia’s Hunter Cohee was named All-Ohio first team as a utility player. On the mound, Cohee posted a 6-1 record and added one save, striking out 52 batters and carrying a 0.80 ERA. And at the plate, Cohee hit .437, piled up 30 RBIs and scored 30 runs. The Raiders, who lost to Minster in 2017’s D-IV state championship game, finished 2018 with a 19-10 record, falling to Cincinnati Christian in the regional semifinal round.

New Bremen had a pair of honorees. Luke Vanderhoor was named All-Ohio first team as an infielder, hitting .459 with three home runs, 30 RBIs and 30 runs scored. And Ryan Bertlee was named All-Ohio second team as an outfielder, hitting .417 with two home runs, 32 RBIs and 19 runs scored. New Bremen finished the season 16-7, falling to Crestview in the sectional semifinal round.

Minster also had two selections. Jared Huelsman was named All-Ohio first team as an outfielder, hitting .410 with two home runs, 25 RBIs and 26 runs scored. And Alex Lehmkuhl earned honorable mention, hitting .435. The Wildcats, who won the D-IV state championship in 2017, lost in the regional semifinal round to eventual 2018 champion Fort Loramie, finishing the year 22-8.

Lehman’s Bryce Conley capped off a milestone season for the Cavaliers by being named All-Ohio second team as a first baseman. Conley hit .580, drove in 30 runs and scored 31 runs for Lehman, which also saw its coach, Dave King, win the 600th game of his career. In the end, Lehman was 15-8 and lost to Russia in the sectional final round.

Riverside also had one selection, as Levi Godwin was named All-Ohio second team. Godwin hit .511 this season with 14 RBIs. Riverside went 8-11 this season, falling to Russia in the sectional semifinal round.

And in softball, Riverside senior Kristin Davidson was the lone selection, being named Division IV All-Ohio second team. Riverside finished the season 20-3, going 7-0 in Northwest Central Conference play to win the league title outright before falling to Mechanicsburg in the district final round.

